NEW YORK

'Smallville' actress admits to racketeering

TV actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty Monday to charges she was involved in a scheme to turn women into sex slaves for the spiritual leader of a cultlike Upstate New York group, a development that came on the same day jury selection began for a federal trial in the case.

Mack, 36, wept as she admitted her crimes and apologized to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by Keith Raniere and the purported self-help group called NXIVM.

“I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and I was wrong,” Mack told a Brooklyn judge.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville,” is to be sentenced Sept. 11 on two racketeering counts that each carry maximum terms of 20 years in prison. However, it’s likely she will face far less time under sentencing guidelines.

The plea means Mack will avoid going to trial with Raniere, wealthy heiress Clare Bronfman and another member of Raniere’s inner circle, Kathy Russell. All have pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Court papers allege NXIVM formed a secret society of women who were branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. Defense attorneys have insisted any relationship between Raniere and the alleged victims, including an unidentified actress and other women expected to testify against him at trial, was consensual.

On Monday, Mack said that at Raniere’s direction, she obtained compromising information and images of two unidentified women, called “collateral” within the group, that she threatened to make public if they didn’t perform “so-called acts of love.”

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Woman accused of hate-filled vandalism

Charges were filed Monday against an Oklahoma woman suspected of spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices in Norman and Oklahoma City.

Allison Christine Johnson, 45, of Norman was charged in Cleveland County with one felony and three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment, according to court records. Records indicate she is being held on $25,000 bond.

The vandalism was discovered April 3 outside the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters as well as the Firehouse Art Center and McKinley Elementary School in Norman, about 17 miles south of Oklahoma City. Swastikas and derogatory remarks about various groups were sprayed in black and red graffiti outside the buildings. Similar epithets were found March 28 outside state Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City office of the Chickasaw Nation.

Johnson was arrested April 4 after she turned herself in to the Norman Police Department. Johnson, who is white, told police that her intention was to scare Jewish people and people of color, according to documents filed in the case.

— Associated Press