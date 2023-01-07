Smyrna’s Yarn Maven forms tight-knit community

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMYRNA, Del. — Projects made with the help of Smyrna’s The Yarn Maven aren’t just stitched with quality fibers, they are fabricated with a sense of connection and friendship. “The priority has always been community and nice yarn,” said The Yarn Maven owner Sue Shimomura. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Those looking to start a new hobby or learn a new skill in the new year, could consider knitting, crocheting and fiber art with the downtown Smyrna store. Along with regular gatherings, classes, and products from around the globe, The Yarn Maven just kicked off its semi-annual clearance sale. The event is running until Feb. 11.

When shoppers enter the yarn shop, they will immediately be greeted by yarns of every style and color, but to the left of the front entrance in the store’s main area, you’ll also see a very large worktable.

The current location is the third for the store owned by Ms. Shimomura. Each has featured a large table to gather and work on projects.

“Community has been the number one priority. Even in our very first shop, although we had very limited space, we had a huge table right in the center of the front of the shop so people could come in and work on their knitting and crocheting projects. Next, we moved to a slightly larger space and again, right front and center in the shop we had space a table, and more yarn. People were getting to know us and coming from farther away and business was good,” Ms. Shimomura said.

The spot in Smyrna opened in 2018 and is about 900 square feet with three rooms filled with yarn, fiber and supplies.

“We have yarn in the shop that is manufactured in the United States as well as the UK, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Japan and Peru,” Ms. Shimomura said.

During the clearance sale, Ms. Shimomura will discount yarn, accessories, books and more from 25% to 75% off.

“I’m very serious about clearing out these items because part of what brings people back to visit us is that we constantly have new stuff in the store. And that’s intentional. As a very small business, I’m really doing my best to stay on trend with materials and supplies for people to make projects that are trending on social media or by their favorite designers,” The Yarn Maven owner said.

Though her own projects lean toward the more conservative side of fashion, she is constantly searching for the next fashion trend or new fiber.

“I spend a little bit of time every morning with my coffee and Instagram to see what designers are doing and posting as there are new patterns that are available. I talk to other shop owners through private social media groups,” Ms. Shimomura said.

Recently, she’s seen a trend away from multicolored yarns to more solid colors.

When asked if she still works on knitting projects herself, she smiled and opened her knitting bag and started displaying a few projects. She’s almost finished a maroon-colored knit hat inspired by the recent drop in temperatures. Ms. Shimomura is also working on a pair of fingerless gloves that involve a new type of stitch that she will be teaching in an upcoming class at The Yarn Maven.

The Smyrna yarn store offers regular classes for every skill level. Each week, The Yarn Maven also offers time for knitters to come together to work on projects and socialize with other creators.

For Ms. Shimomura, The Yarn Maven is a dream come true.

Knitting and crocheting have always been a large part of her life. She started knitting as a young girl and one of her grandmothers owned a yarn store many years ago. When her children were grown and out of her house, she told her husband, Eric (sometimes called Mr. Maven) that she wanted to start this new venture.

Choosing a name for a business is hard, Ms. Shimomura said, but she decided to use the word “maven” because of what it means.

“I chose The Yarn Maven because a maven is somebody who has knowledge and shares it with others. And that is really central to everything that we do here,” Ms. Shimomura said.

