The total exceeds 25-inch (63.5-centimeter) depth totals recorded in the state in both February 1979 and February 2003.
Snow depth determines the depth of new and old snow remaining on the ground at observation time, according to the National Weather Service.
The new record took shape last year when an NWS observation program leader emailed Delaware’s state climatologist. The data, collected by a volunteer at the Greenwood site, had never been presented to a panel that examines potential records.
That panel, the State Climate Extremes Committee, voted unanimously last May to accept the new record. The decision wasn’t released through a report until a couple of weeks ago by the center, an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.