LAS VEGAS — It was brief and unexpected but snow fell in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says snow wasn’t in the forecast Thursday but it was reported in the valley around mid-day. None of it stuck in the lower elevations.

Meteorologist Ashley Wolf told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a cold front and abnormally low-hanging clouds combined to produce the strange weather.

She said the dryness underneath the clouds had a cooling effect, despite the temperature being above 50 degrees.

