NATION

Storms cause damage in Western states

Winter weather enveloping California’s mountains for a fourth straight day Friday kept skiers from hitting the slopes at the start of the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, with snow so deep that plows could not tackle it, and cities scrambled to find places to pile it.

Several routes to the ski mecca of Lake Tahoe shut down, including about 70 miles of Interstate 80 from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada state line. Interstate 80 was reopened to passenger vehicles Friday. Chains were required for travel in many parts of the towering Sierra Nevada.

The storm was expected to dump between three and six feet of fresh snow in a region where some ski resorts reported getting three feet since Thursday. Officials warned of avalanches in the greater Lake Tahoe area, where heavy snow and high winds were expected through Sunday.

Storms also have swamped much of the state with heavy rain that crumbled roads and flooded a resort north of San Francisco.

About 140 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain was about to break a more than 30-year record for monthly snowfall, resort spokesman Justin Romano said.

The storms heavily damaged — and in some places destroyed — parts of roads leading to Idyllwild and other mountain communities about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Highways also were damaged in the nearby San Bernardino Mountains, where ski resorts around Big Bear Lake have an abundance of snow.

Winter weather extended into Arizona and the Rocky Mountains. In northern Arizona, a handful of popular recreation areas around the red-rock resort town of Sedona closed because of heavy flooding. More storms were expected to drop snow in northern Arizona.

In parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, crews worked to clear avalanches that had closed mountain highways and to ease the threat of more slides.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Teachers in Oakland

announce strike

Oakland teachers say they will strike starting Thursday.

The union representing the 3,000 teachers announced the walkout Saturday, making it the latest in a wave of educator activism that has swept the United States since spring.

The union wants smaller class sizes, more counselors and full-time nurses, and a 12 percent raise over three years. The district has offered 5 percent and says it is squeezed by rising costs.

The action comes a day after the sides received compromise recommendations in a fact-finding report.

Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said Friday she was pleased with the recommendations report and hoped it would coax the union back to negotiations.

Union President Keith Brown said Saturday that teachers will strike unless the district dramatically changes its spending approach.

— Associated Press

Judge abolishes decree that protected Miami's homeless: A federal judge has abolished a consent decree that prevented Miami police from arresting homeless people for loitering, sleeping on sidewalks or urinating in public. U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno on Friday issued an opinion dissolving the Pottinger Agreement that established protections for Miami's homeless from police harassment. The Miami Herald reports that Moreno decided court oversight was no longer necessary because of the shelters and social services available.

— Associated Press