Butte Meadows is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

The helicopter landed and two searchers hiked to the vehicle, finding James inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The SUV was described as being buried in the snow.

A tracked vehicle designed for traveling on snow was used to retrieve James, who was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

James disappeared Jan. 9.

James is from Oroville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Butte Meadows.