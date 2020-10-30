The National Weather Service said Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.
Utilities reported about 4,000 households without power in a corner of Essex County north of Boston. Power was restored to nearly half by midafternoon, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.
