The group of nearly two dozen public entities that includes small fire, water and park agencies had sued Southern California Edison for negligence and improper operation of power lines and equipment, failure to clear vegetation around electric lines and for not shutting down circuits when high winds created fire danger.

SoCal Edison said it admitted no wrongdoing or liability in the settlement.

The Thomas Fire that broke out in dry brush in Ventura County was sparked when the utility’s power lines slapped together in high winds on Dec. 4, 2017, investigators said. Two people were killed and 440 square miles were burned.

The burn zone included a mountainside above the seaside city of Montecito, where a deluge a month later in fire-scarred terrain triggered a mudslide that killed at least 21 people. Two others were never found.

The settlement is dwarfed by the $1 billion settlement Pacific Gas & Electric reached with local governments in Northern California for fires its equipment caused in recent years.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Daniels fights Trump request over payoff

Attorneys for porn actress Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Trump’s lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio’s capital city.

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress’s arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump’s lawyers noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Daniels owes him $293,052.

Daniels’s attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that she has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump’s request should be deemed “null and void.”

— Associated Press

Navy to name warship after Richard Lugar: The U.S. Navy will name a warship in honor of late Sen. Richard G. Lugar (R-Ind.). Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) announced Wednesday that Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and members of the Lugar family will attend a private naming ceremony for the USS Richard G. Lugar at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis on Monday. Lugar, who died in April at age 87, volunteered for the Navy and served as an officer from 1957 to 1960.

Cows survive after being washed away by Hurricane Dorian: Three castaway cows have been discovered on North Carolina's Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian's storm surge. Cape Lookout National Seashore officials believe the cows swam up to 5 miles during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. Dorian generated an 8-foot "mini tsunami," washing them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died. A Seashore spokesman told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home.

— Associated Press

