In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People’s Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the movement and to vote, its leaders are working with the generation of civil rights activists who stood with the Rev. Martin Luther King and have continued his work. The Rev. William Barber is co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. He says he turns to those who came before him: leaders such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelman, and attorney Al McSurely. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

CARTHAGE, N.C. — From now through October, thousands of volunteers in 26 states are registering people to vote as part of the Poor People’s Campaign, led by the Rev. William Barber in North Carolina.

The campaign gets its inspiration from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who announced just such a campaign in 1967, four months before he was assassinated.

Now Barber is working with those civil rights leaders who stood by King and continued his efforts to stamp out poverty and racism -- leaders like the Rev. Jesse Jackson and children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelmen. Jackson says the few people at the top are benefiting from government subsidies and have more and more, while everyone else has less and less.

