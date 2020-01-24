Talley drove the woman to and from jobs and took more than 25% of the money that was made, authorities said. Talley also promised the woman she would help falsify her drug test results to help her case. Talley was part of an “extensive prostitution ring,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release.
Talley was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of human trafficking for financial gain, promoting prostitution, making threats and other related charges.
Talley’s attorney didn’t return a message seeking comment.
