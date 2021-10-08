She was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup County southwest of Atlanta, Troup County sheriff’s officials said.
Dargan was driving a separate car and ran Ware off the road when he fired the deadly shots, investigators said. Deputies found the woman unconscious in the car after responding to reports of a wreck.
At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. The two had gone to school together in Georgia when they were younger, WRAL-TV reported.