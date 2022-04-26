Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

YAKIMA, Wash. — A soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state, Army officials said.
A news release from the infantry division said Marquez, 20, was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington.
The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.
The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released, officials said. The military did not release their names.
The incident is under investigation.