NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor and fire commissioner say a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan was honored in 2014 for making a heroic rescue while serving with the Fire Department of New York.

Christopher Slutman, a 15-year FDNY member, was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb on Monday.

He leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and three young daughters.

New York City said Slutman was the fourth FDNY member to die while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan since 2003.

Slutman also is being remembered in Maryland, where he had served with the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department.

