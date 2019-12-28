Somalia government spokesman says death toll in a car bombing in Mogadishu is now at least 30 and likely will rise again.

By Associated Press December 28, 2019 at 2:54 AM ESTSomalia government spokesman says death toll in a car bombing in Mogadishu is now at least 30 and likely will rise again.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy