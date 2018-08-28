PHOENIX — A contractor hired to set up voting machines in the Phoenix area failed to send enough technicians, leaving several polling places down during Arizona’s primary election.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday that his office in the state’s most populous county learned of the issues Monday afternoon. He says he sent his staff to as many locations as possible to make fixes.

Fontes says he had expected up to 250 locations not being operational by Tuesday morning, but only four sites were down by 10 a.m. It’s unclear how many polling places were down when they were supposed to open.

Fontes says the contractor didn’t set up the machines on time. More than 100 calls from voters have reported problems Tuesday.

It comes more than two years after Phoenix-area voters endured hourslong lines after the county cut polling locations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.