Spotted lanternflies pose a risk to the grape, orchard, nursery and landscape, and hardwood industries, Stephen Hauss, an environmental scientist with the state Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industries Section told the newspaper.
Native to China, India and Vietnam, the insect is about 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest. Its forewings are gray with black spots, and the hindwings are red with black spots.
The insect was first found in North America in 2014. The first one in Delaware was spotted in 2017, Hauss told the newspaper. Between 2018-2019, the insect’s numbers took off, especially in New Castle County.