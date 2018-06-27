WILMINGTON, Del. — The public housing authority in Delaware’s largest city has been subsidizing rent for some families making more than $90,000 a year.

The News Journal reported Wednesday that the Wilmington Housing Authority supports five such households. They earn between $91,694 and $95,533 year.

There are income maximums for applying for subsidized housing. The limits are $48,950 for an individual and $69,900 for a family of four. But the income restrictions disappear once someone starts receiving assistance.

Public housing residents pay 30 percent of their monthly adjusted income.

WHA’s Acting Director Karen Spellman said regulations allow such families to stay. She said that authority “can’t put them out just based on income.”

CBS Philadelphia first reported the information, which was found in housing authority records obtained by the station.

