“It was wonderful to see performances online and have a little bit of a reunion digitally, but it’s certainly not the same,” French Quarter Festival, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Emily Madero said at a news conference Friday. “Festivals are deeply embedded in our cultural calendar n New Orleans. It’s how we recognize the seasons, it’s how our mental clocks see the passage of time. They are an important way in which our communities come together. ... We hope that as the nation begins to recover and heal from this last year that we can offer a really wonderful way for people to come back together and ease back into life.”