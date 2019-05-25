OKLAHOMA

Tulsa residents face possible evacuation

Officials on Saturday warned some Tulsa residents to prepare to head to higher ground because old levees holding back the swollen Arkansas River are stressed and more rain is expected for the flood-weary region.

The river was four feet above flood stage on Friday and was already causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma’s second-largest city — including in south Tulsa, where the murky brown water had inundated low-lying neighborhoods and crept right up to the River Spirit Hotel and Casino, which closed for the weekend.

City officials said at a news conference Saturday that people living west of downtown should consider leaving for higher ground, even though the levees are not currently considered to be in danger of failing. If an evacuation becomes necessary, it would need to happen quickly.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the levees were built in the 1940s and have not had to hold back this much water since 1986. Officials also said they do not expect the river to recede in Tulsa until Wednesday at the earliest, pushing back their initial estimate by three days.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Police, chief at odds over raid on journalist

The union representing San Francisco police officers is calling for its chief to resign over his handling of the police raid of a freelance journalist’s home and office.

Chief William Scott acknowledged Friday that the searches were probably illegal and apologized for the way his department handled the investigation into who leaked a confidential police report to reporter Bryan Carmody.

California’s shield law protects journalists from search warrants, and Scott said the paperwork seeking court approval of the raid did not adequately identify Carmody as a journalist. He blamed department investigators for their “lack of due diligence.”

The police union fired back on Saturday, saying Scott ordered the investigation, knew Carmody was a journalist and deceived the sergeant who wrote the search warrant.

— Associated Press

10 wounded in bar shooting: Officials in Trenton, N.J., say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar, and arriving officers found several victims in and around the building. Five men and five women were taken to hospitals, one critically wounded.

— From news services