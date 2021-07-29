Tickets issued for these violations between Monday and Friday this week will be converted to warnings and anyone who has already paid will get a refund, Purzycki said, but “ticketing will resume as normal” starting Monday, Aug. 1. The amnesty does not apply to metered parking tickets or any other parking enforcement violation.
City officials are reminding residents that other city services that have resumed include ticketing, booting and towing of vehicles for traffic and parking violations and for delinquent fines and fees, water utility service disconnections for delinquencies and sheriff sales.