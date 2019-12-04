Bridges was worried Stone might be harming his mother when he came to her Cherokee County home in November 2017, Barnette said.

Bridges started fighting with Gary Stone moments after arriving and stabbed him to death, authorities said,

Bridges’ mother, 45-year-old Dawn Wilkins, then helped her son dismember Stone’s body and put it in several contains under her home, Barnette said.

The body of the 51-year-old man was found by deputies investigating his disappearance.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, desecration of a body and conspiracy to kidnap before her son’s trial was scheduled to start and is in jail awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

