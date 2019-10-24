A representative for TobyMac said Mckeenhan died sometime “Tuesday night or Wednesday morning” and a cause of death has not been determined.

TobyMac’s statement says his son, who was also an artist, had just played his first show a week ago, a dream of his since he was 12. TobyMac said he was a proud as he could be and recalled his son’s smile, his laugh and his “untamable grand personality.”