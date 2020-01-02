His mother is known for creating the Netflix show “Orange Is The New Black” and the Showtime series “Weeds.”

A native of Los Angeles, Charlie Noxon was a junior at Columbia University, studying philosophy, economics and Chinese, his family said in a statement released by police.

“He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind,” his parents wrote. “Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.”

He is survived by his parents and siblings, Eliza and Oscar. His funeral will be Sunday at the Temple Israel of Hollywood.

The ski resort is located near the home of the Sundance Film Festival, set to begin later this month.

