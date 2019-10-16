Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled last year that the removals did not violate state law because they were on private property when removed.

The state Supreme Court this week ruled it would not hear an appeal by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

A statement from Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen says the denial ends the litigation and will allow the nonprofit Memphis Greenspace to “relocate the statues to an appropriate venue outside of Shelby County.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD