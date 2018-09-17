Washington Nationals (76-74, third in NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-91, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto has notched a hit in 10 straight games for Washington. He’ll look to keep it going against Miami. The Marlins have gone 8-14 in games started by Richards. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .256 batting average this year. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .391. Isaac Galloway helped the Marlins earn a 12-1 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 19. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 164 hits this year. His .267 batting average is 31st in the National League. Anthony Rendon has two home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .625 over his past 10 games for Washington. J.T. Realmuto has 21 home runs this season, 29th in the National League. Lewis Brinson has eight hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs. Marlins: 3-7, .191 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by 31 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

