Memorial Hospital spokesperson Melanie Ziegler said 11 people, five adults and six children, came to the hospital, seven brought by first responders and four coming in on their own.
She said two critical patients were stabilized and transferred to tertiary care facilities. Five others, listed as serious but stable, were also taken to other facilities. Four patients were treated and released. Brooks said two others were treated at the scene.
Officials said the building was evacuated, and Riley said any potential sources of carbon monoxide had been shut off. He said Sunday morning that he had no immediate update on the investigation.
A representative of the Hampton Inn Marysville said Sunday that officials were “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”
Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.