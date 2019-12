When asked during Sunday’s contest what it is most important to teach young girls today, Tunzi said leadership, unleashing a standing ovation at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said she grew up in a world where women who looked like her were not seen as beautiful. It is time for this to end, she said.

Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson was elected first finalist, and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón second.

Tunzi’s triumph is the second for South Africa in Miss Universe. South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned in 2017.

A total of 90 countries participated in this year’s contest, which was hosted by Steve Harvey.

