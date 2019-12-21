O’Neill resigned in July. His shooting of Logan wasn’t captured on police video because O’Neill’s dash and body cameras weren’t activated.

Police have said that O’Neill, responding to a report of someone breaking into cars, opened fire after Logan approached him with a knife. Logan’s family has sued O’Neill and the city in federal court, alleging excessive deadly force.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski told the public safety board Wednesday that the new changes to the city’s body camera policy provide “another layer of oversight” by supervisors.

The new requirements call for sergeants to randomly sample at least five videos each month from officers they supervise, and to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each subordinate three or more times per year, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The sergeants must check for discrepancies between the videos and officers’ reports, and to pass positive and negative findings up the chain of command.

Another new provision requires an officer, before stopping a recording, to speak into the device and state the reason why the recording is being ended.

