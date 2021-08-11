“We have a lot of creeks that we have capped, wetlands that we have filled in, and we put buildings on top of these things,” said state Rep. Wendell G. Gilliard (D), who is calling for a Coastal Structural Stability Committee to examine the issue. “We know part of the problem in Florida could be that saltwater acts like acid and corrodes the foundations, and I know we have a lot of foundations to be concerned about.”