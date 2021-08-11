But two years after the couple moved into Buck Creek Golf Villas at Aberdeen Golf Club in 2016, Buck Creek dumped more than three feet of water into their first-floor condo during Hurricane Florence. When contractors arrived to fix the damage, they discovered that a wall in the unit had been rotting for years, probably well before the Rondeaus bought the property.
“We found out we had been living with mold,” said Judy Rondeau, 63. “The flood turned out to be a godsend for us — because of it, they also found out about the years of rot.”
Their condo was eventually rebuilt. But the Rondeaus’ experience highlights the turmoil facing condominium owners throughout coastal South Carolina in the aftermath of the collapse of a building in Surfside, Fla.
Although investigators are still trying to determine why Champlain Towers South fell, killing 98 people, the impact of that disaster is rippling across South Carolina, a fast-growing state where the booming condominium industry is now facing questions over how buildings are constructed and maintained, especially in the age of climate change.
From the marshes that surround Charleston to the tourist beaches of the state’s upper coastline, ecologists, architects and real estate attorneys say South Carolina’s multifamily buildings face similar vulnerabilities to those in Florida, including water intrusion, termites and sinking ground due to sea-level rise and overdevelopment.
But unlike Miami-Dade County (which includes Surfside), municipalities in South Carolina do not require buildings to be inspected after they are built.
“Just like in the Miami area, there are going to be issues of flooding on a more prevalent basis in South Carolina,” said Norman Levine, director of the Santee Cooper GIS Laboratory and Lowcountry Hazards Center at the College of Charleston. “As you bring salt water into a structure, it weakens the structure, and it’s happening more frequently. Buildings are going to need a lot more help to stay maintained.”
According to Till J.J. Hanebuth, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University’s Coastal Geosystems Research Lab, sea level in Charleston Harbor has risen by 15.3 inches over the past 120 years, nearly twice the global average of 8.5 inches. That has contributed to an increase in flooding. The city now sees about 80 days of flooding a year — which has in turn created a cascade of ecological challenges.
“We have a lot of creeks that we have capped, wetlands that we have filled in, and we put buildings on top of these things,” said state Rep. Wendell G. Gilliard (D), who is calling for a Coastal Structural Stability Committee to examine the issue. “We know part of the problem in Florida could be that saltwater acts like acid and corrodes the foundations, and I know we have a lot of foundations to be concerned about.”
Spokesmen for the towns of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach in Horry County, where some of South Carolina’s tallest oceanfront structures are located, said they inspect resident properties during construction but not after occupancy unless a safety concern is brought to their attention.
Ken Granata, the chief building official in Charleston, where some buildings in the historic district are more than 300 years old, said the city mostly leaves it up to individual building owners or residents to monitor structures for issues.
Charleston works closely with property owners who discover problems, he said, and is monitoring several dozen buildings that may eventually need remediation or weatherization.
“Charleston is a beautiful place, but it is not meant for buildings,” Granata said. “So, you really have to pay attention to how you build it and how you maintain a building around here because there is so much acting on it, and it’s constant.”
'Of course, I am worried'
The challenges facing condominiums in South Carolina have as much to do with man as they do nature, experts say.
Amid the addition of 500,000 new South Carolina residents and a building boom over the past decade, scores of lawsuits and court battles have played out over allegations of faulty construction.
Unit owners and condominium associations have accused developers of constructing buildings — some just a few months old — that leak, have cracked walls or foundations or crumbling exterior walls.
In a story published in April 2019 and updated last year, the Post and Courier newspaper reported that it had identified 40 lawsuits involving construction or maintenance of condominium or apartment buildings in the Charleston region.
“The problem is extremely widespread,” said John Hayes, a Charleston attorney who specializes in construction defect cases. “You cannot maintain a sick building, and if it was not built correctly in the first place, it’s not a matter of if it fails but when it fails.”
Hayes, who recently won a $16 million settlement for a homeowners association, said too many condominium and apartment projects have been rushed or built with defective materials, leaving them vulnerable to water intrusion. Leaky structures also increase the risk of termite infestations, he added.
On James Island, a heavily developed spit of land between downtown Charleston and Folly Beach, residents of Pelican Pointe Villas know all about construction disputes.
After the complex of three-story buildings was constructed about a dozen years ago, residents started noticing water leaking through windows and exterior siding. The condominium association sued the developer and the builders, who settled with residents for about $3.7 million.
But when the association began making repairs, architects also discovered that termites had badly weakened the stairs that connect the first-floor parking area to the rest of the building, which is elevated on stilts for flood protection.
After architects alerted Charleston officials, the city ordered the swift evacuation of the building until temporary stairs could be built. And since the settlement money did not cover the costs of all the repairs, residents were hit with a $60,000 special assessment.
One resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so she could talk freely about the matter, said she still owes about $40,000. She hopes to recoup that money when she sells her unit, but after the Surfside disaster, she is terrified that even more costly repairs will be needed.
“Of course, I am worried,” she said.
Myles Glick, the Charleston-based architect who repaired Pelican Pointe Villas, said condominiums throughout South Carolina are discovering that upkeep is far more costly and time-consuming than they had expected.
Increasingly, Glick added, homeowners are unable to pay for repairs unless they win concessions or legal judgments, but those rarely cover the whole cost.
“Typically, when projects are not funded properly, and where there is a fragmented approach as opposed to a holistic approach to the repairs, you can almost guarantee there is going to be another lawsuit,” Glick said. “And that is what we are seeing in this area.”
Leslie B. Clark, vice president of operations and director of government relations for the Carolinas AGC, an industry trade group for builders and contractors, said her organization’s members strictly adhere to state building codes, which are updated every three years.
“I feel confident that our contractors do their due diligence and are strictly following the building codes,” Clark said.
'I would rather live in a tent'
Phillip Dustan, an ecology professor at the College of Charleston, says many of the problems facing South Carolina’s residential properties can be traced to where they are being built.
Around Charleston and the rest of South Carolina’s “low country,” tidal marshes can extend up to 60 miles inland. About half of downtown Charleston has been developed on landfills that cover where water once flowed.
Farther north near Myrtle Beach, waves and erosion have scoured dozens of feet of shoreline, in some cases leaving residential structures standing atop dunes.
In a conservative state with historically strong property rights, Dustan said local governments continue to approve risky developments on spongy land. “We keep building these developments where the developer comes in and takes 100 or 200 acres of marsh land, scrapes off the organic soil, fills it back in to a grade” to avoid having to put structures on flood-resistant stilts, Dustan said. “That creates unstable earth.”
Hanebuth said the ground in coastal South Carolina is sinking relatively rapidly, one reason he thinks sea levels are rising far faster there than the global average. Overdevelopment is partially to blame, he said.
“It’s not only sea levels rising, but our land is also going down,” Hanebuth said. “We call this compaction, and by loading, just by the weight, you will compress the soils, and our soils are made of clay, mud and organic material that is very spongy, so there is a lot of potential to squeeze the water out.”
As a result, complaints about the stability of condominium and apartment buildings have increased, experts said.
“Almost every condominium I know in this area has had some sort of construction defect,” Dustan said. “I would never live in a condo again. I would rather live in a tent.”
Although they are staying put for now because they worry they would have trouble finding another place to live, the Rondeaus said they hope to eventually sell their condominium.
“No more condos,” Judy Rondeau said. “We are done.”
But many of their neighbors said, despite the repeated floods, they savor the convenience and affordability that comes with multifamily housing. Many noted that their properties remain a good investment, with most units selling within days of hitting the market.
“In the long run, if you owned a house and had to buy a mower and all of that stuff, you are better off here,” said Leo Cyr, 78, who has lived through five floods since he bought his second-floor unit in 1998.
April Arnold, a real estate agent in Charleston, also expects South Carolina’s condominium market will remain robust, even though she sees buyers “asking more questions” after the Surfside tragedy.
“Everything is in demand here,” Arnold said. “Land is at a premium, and the big, tall buildings have the best views. . . . So if you want to be near downtown Charleston, you are going to have to be in one of those high-rise buildings.”
Morris Lyles, president of the South Carolina Realtors Association, said that after the Surfside collapse, he has been urging real estate agents to be more diligent.
“There are 100-year-old buildings that are still in good shape, and some 3o- or 40-year-old buildings built with rebar and concrete that are starting to rust,” Lyles said. “People . . . need to look at where their [homeowners association] fee is going. Is it going for a pool and workout center, or is it going for a roof to protect the building?”
Some safeguards, however, will ultimately be up to lawmakers.
Last month, amid pressure from residents after several devastating floods, the Horry County Council approved rules requiring newly constructed buildings and houses to be elevated three feet above the historical flood zone.
The measure, which also increases costs for developers, was the first overhaul of county flood-control standards in 30 years, according to April O’Leary, president of Horry County Rising, an advocacy group.
Mark Nix, executive director of the Home Builders Association of South Carolina, which represents builders of single-family homes and small multifamily buildings, said he is generally skeptical that new regulations are needed.
In the past, Nix said, lawmakers and industry experts have concluded that there simply are not enough building inspectors to thoroughly reinspect properties after they are occupied.
“At one point there were bills looking at [reinspection] of decks,” Nix said. “You know how many decks there are in South Carolina? There are probably millions, and you would never be able to hire enough inspectors.”
Instead, Nix expects that the insurance industry will ultimately be the one that decides where residential buildings are constructed, and how often they are inspected.
“You can’t build if you can’t get insurance,” he said.
But Gilliard, the state legislator, said he hopes his proposal for a study committee will be the first step toward nudging South Carolina lawmakers into changing their thinking.
The risks of inaction, he said, are just too great after the Surfside building collapse.
“We now have buildings where boats used to dock in Charleston Harbor,” Gilliard said. “And it’s almost like Earth has been talking to us, and Mother Nature is giving us fair warning that you better rethink this.”