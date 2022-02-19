Robert Junior Langley, 46, was killed Feb. 6 after investigators said he rolled through a stop sign and led Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard on a nine-mile chase outside the town.

Dollard shot Langley as he crashed and was trying to get out of the passenger side of his car, state agents said. She told investigators that she feared for her life, but also that she never confirmed that he had a weapon. No weapon was found at the scene, according to an arrest warrant.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter and faces two to 30 years in prison if convicted. She was fired from the police department four days after the shooting.

— Associated Press

2 killed, several hurt in shooting at party

Two people were killed and as many as 15 people were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday in southeast Missouri, authorities said.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at a building people had rented for a party in Charleston.

He said that people inside the building began firing and that investigators are trying to determine what prompted the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people died and about 15 people were injured, he said.

— Associated Press

Helicopter crashes into ocean near swimmers

A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean off Miami Beach, just a few feet from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

Advertisement

Two passengers were taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

A video shared by Miami Beach police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water off South Beach as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

— Associated Press

Bloody clash at Miami-Dade prison ends with inmate dead: State prison officials acknowledged Saturday that an incarcerated person died five days earlier, on Monday, after a clash with correctional officers during a transfer at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County. The Florida Department of Corrections refused to confirm details about the incident that were provided to the Miami Herald by a former employee, instead issuing a news release that tied the incident to administrative shake-ups that included the warden recently being replaced. Citing an active investigation, the Florida Department of Corrections said that "the victim and staff member names cannot be released."

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Family Dollar recalls food, drugs after FDA inspection: Family Dollar recalled all medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, drugs and food shipped since Jan. 1, 2021, to 404 stores after an FDA inspection found "insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation." The inspection was at the discount chain's West Memphis, Ark., distribution facility from which products go to stores.