Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction to halt execution plans during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair. Attorneys for both men have argued that South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself — as some other states have done. They also argued that executing them by electrocution subjects them to excruciating pain and violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.