Kamison Burgess, who was among these counter-protesters, told The State newspaper that this man driver stopped in the road, stuck his middle finger out at them, said “All Lives Matter” and pointed a gun at them before driving away.
Columbia police investigated using video taken by protesters, interviewed 64-year-old Matulis at his home and then arrested him. Pointing a firearm is a felony. It’s unclear whether Matulis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
