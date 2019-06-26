KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a man found dead in a pond with alligator bites did not die in a gator attack.

News outlets are reporting that an autopsy completed Tuesday on 79-year-old John Elias shows he died of natural causes on Saturday before being bitten by the alligator.

A Charleston County Sheriff’s report says Elias was doing yard work by a lake behind his house when he went missing.

Search crews found his body hours later. The alligator was found and killed on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.