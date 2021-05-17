Previous evidence entered in court alleged Languerand “threw a variety of objects,” including a traffic barrier, at law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia previously said. A tip led authorities to a social media post that allegedly showed Languerand present during the insurrection, according to a complaint in the case.
Languerand is not from South Carolina, but following the riot, he moved from Vermont to a relative’s house in Little River, a coastal town north of Myrtle Beach, The State reported, citing evidence in the case.
Several other South Carolina residents have been arrested in connection with the riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building, sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.
Languerand was taken to a detention center in Washington, where a judge ordered him to be held in jail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.