Dollard tried to pull over Robert Junior Langley for running a stop sign and it turned into a chase where Langley was driving more than 100 mph, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Langley crashed his car in a ditch in rural Georgetown County and was trying to get out the passenger door when he was shot in the chest, agents said.

Dollard told investigators that she feared for her life but also said she didn’t see a weapon in Langley’s hands, according to the arrest warrant. No weapon was found at the scene, state agents said.

Dollard faces two to 30 years in prison if she is convicted.

Investigators showed the family dashboard camera footage of the shooting Wednesday morning, family attorney Bakari Sellers said.

Langley, 46, didn’t have any arrest warrants and made no action that would have led the officer to fear she was going to be killed, Sellers said. Langley and the officer are both Black.

Langley, a father of 10 who just became a grandfather, worked at a chicken processing plant, his family said.

Dollard has been a police officer for all but one year since 1994, according to South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy records. She has worked for six agencies and been fired twice.

— Associated Press

Former 'Idol' star charged in fatal crash

A country music singer who was a finalist on TV’s “American Idol” is accused of barreling into a man with his pickup and running over him in what his lawyer called a terrible accident.

Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of driving under the influence resulting in death, South Carolina authorities said Wednesday.

Kennedy drove the truck onto a private driveway in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon, striking a man who lived on the property, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was hit as he stood just outside his shop where he fixes boats, authorities said. The impact of the crash drove Parris inside the shop, where he was found by his daughter, Solicitor Barry Barnette said at a Wednesday court hearing.

In a 911 call, Parris’s daughter can be heard screaming for help, and Kennedy can be heard on the tape saying he was sorry as he held the dying man inside the shop, the solicitor said. Parris was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kennedy told deputies that he had visited a friend before the crash and took “a deep draw” from a vaping device and then felt the effects of it while he was driving, Barnette said.

Kennedy was also on prescription medication, and “we think there may have been a bad reaction to that,” his lawyer said. No alcohol was involved, Beasley told the Associated Press.

Kennedy is being charged as an adult with the crime, which is a felony, the prosecutor’s office said. The judge denied bond for Kennedy.

Kennedy, whose hometown is listed as Roebuck, just south of Spartanburg, advanced into the top 5 of the ABC talent show last year but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

— Associated Press

Mother who fatally abused girl sentenced

A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.

Judge Patricia Herronh issued the sentence after Kelly Turner pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors last month to child abuse resulting in the 2017 death of the girl, Olivia, and to charitable fraud and theft.

Previous charges of first-degree murder, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Authorities have said Turner lied to doctors about Olivia’s medical history while broadcasting her struggles to receive money and other favors from organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The girl had received unnecessary surgeries and medications up until her death in Denver hospice care in 2017.

— Associated Press

Gunman kills 2, later crashes into school bus

Two people were shot and killed in a home in Pennsylvania’s capital early Wednesday by a man who led police on a car chase that ended with him crashing into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told WGAL-TV that police were in the area serving an unrelated search warrant when they were approached by a young girl who had blood on her. The child directed officers to a home where the victims were found. The two people killed were adults, Chardo said, while another child was among the wounded.

The gunman drove away from the scene and police followed, authorities said. The chase ended not long after, as officers deployed a spike strip across the road to stop the man’s vehicle shortly before he crashed into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

The 31-year-old man’s name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if he was injured.