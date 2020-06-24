By Associated Press June 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDTCOLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina prosecutor decides not to charge white police officer who fatally shot Black teen holding gun as he fled.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy