SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to giving her toddler a lethal amount of salt to try to get her estranged husband to come home.

Spartanburg County prosecutor Barry Barnette said in a news release that 25-year-old Kimberly N. Martines of Fingerville was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for homicide by child abuse.

Seventeen-month-old Peyton Martines was found severely dehydrated July 31, 2016. She was running a fever and had high salt levels in her blood. She died three days later at a Spartanburg hospital.

Barnette said Martines initially said the girl and her twin sister got into a bag of salt she had left out. Martines later said she gave the girl salt in an attempt to get her estranged husband to come home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.