He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill. The attorney general is known to be a frequent attendee of the fundraisers known as Lincoln Day Dinners, hosted by county GOP groups across the state.
Bormann said the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has said the Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation into the crash. Investigators have not released any details on the crash.
Ravnsborg has received six traffic tickets for speeding in South Dakota over the last six years. He also received tickets for a seat belt violation and for driving a vehicle without a proper exhaust and muffler system.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also asked to assist in the investigation, according to Bormann.
