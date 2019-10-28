The state argued in its filing Monday that Rhines’ argument is based on pentobarbital’s performance in a low-dosage setting, and that it works quickly enough when given in high doses. The drug has been used in recent executions in Georgia, Missouri and Texas.
The state also argued that Rhines’ objection could have been brought long ago.
An exact date for Rhines’ execution hasn’t been announced.
