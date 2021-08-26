Ravnsborg said in a statement after the hearing that he plans to remain in office. The plea capped the criminal portion of a case that led Gov. Kristi L. Noem — a fellow Republican — and law enforcement groups around the state to call for his resignation. But he still faces a likely lawsuit from Boever’s widow and a potential impeachment attempt.
Noem, in a statement afterward, pushed the legislature to consider impeachment proceedings, which were halted in February.
The attorney general was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraiser on Sept. 12 when he struck Boever, who was walking on the side of a highway. In a 911 call after the crash, Ravnsborg was initially unsure about what he hit and then told a dispatcher it might have been a deer. He said he didn’t realize he had struck a man until he returned to the crash scene the next day and discovered the body of Boever, 55.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, which each carried a maximum sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Prosecutors dropped a charge of careless driving.
— Associated Press
MICHIGAN
Motorist wins appeal over chalking of tires
A woman with 14 tickets has won a major decision in a dispute over whether a Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking her car tires without a search warrant.
Alison Taylor’s lawyer said the Fourth Amendment’s ban against unreasonable searches was triggered when a Saginaw parking enforcer applied chalk marks and returned two hours later to see if the car still was there.
Saginaw cited an exception to the Fourth Amendment, but a federal appeals court said it doesn’t fit.
“For nearly as long as automobiles have parked along city streets, municipalities have found ways to enforce parking regulations without implicating the Fourth Amendment,” Judge Richard Griffin said in a 3-to-0 opinion Wednesday.
“Thus, tire chalking is not necessary to meet the ordinary needs of law enforcement, let alone the extraordinary,” he said.
Parking enforcer Tabitha Hoskins would take notes and sometimes chalk tires in areas where there was a time limit but no meters. The city said chalking was a signal to motorists that vehicles were being watched.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a ruling in favor of Saginaw and sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington for the next steps.
Attorney Philip Ellison wants to make it a class-action lawsuit open to other drivers whose tires were chalked in Saginaw even if they didn’t receive a ticket.
He has similar lawsuits pending against Bay City and Ann Arbor, where the chalking of tires also occurred.
— Associated Press
2 killed in shooting near courthouse: Two men were killed and another was injured on Thursday in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered "multiple" firearms, including one long gun, at the scene. The two people who were fatally shot were men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said.
— Associated Press