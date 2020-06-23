Authorities with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged abuse had been going on for several years and involved boys ages 17, 13 and 11, as well as a 15-year-old girl. The children are related and some are half-siblings.
Authorities received a child abuse complaint May 13 from someone connected to the couple, Minnehaha County sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips said. The children were interviewed and the Longs were arrested after fleeing to Oklahoma.
The children are in the custody of the Department of Social Services.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.