The bill will be sent to the state Senate for a committee hearing as soon as next week.

Rep. Fred Deutsch, the bill’s primary sponsor, characterized the legislation as a way to protect vulnerable children who “are being chemically castrated, sterilized, and surgically mutilated.”

“This is a bill of compassion,” Deutsch said as he introduced the bill at Wednesday’s hearing. “It simply says wait, wait until your 16th birthday.”

But to parents and advocates of transgender children, along with many members of the medical community, the bill is a form of discrimination that would take away life-saving treatments. The debate is a stark symbol of the nation’s culture wars, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers disputing not just medical studies, but also parenting and the role of doctors in American life.

Conservative state legislators in Florida, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota and Kentucky have filed similar bills, which they argue protect young people from making what they see as “life-altering changes.” Some lawmakers say sex-reassignment surgery and hormone treatments aren’t health care and should be considered criminal acts that are harmful for children.

LGBTQ advocates argue that such bills are unconstitutional and that decisions about medical treatments for gender expression should be between the young person, parents and their doctor. They also say surgeries are rarely performed on youth and puberty blockers, which require parental consent and extensive counseling, are reversible.

“By blocking medical care supported by every major medical association, the legislature is compromising the health of trans youth in dangerous and potentially life-threatening ways,” Libby Skarin, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, said in a statement after Wednesday’s vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it would launch a legal challenge to the South Dakota ban and others if they becomes law. The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce said the bill “would jeopardize economic development by creating an impression that families with transgender youth will be more persecuted than protected in South Dakota.”

In response to the threat of a legal challenge, the Liberty Counsel, a conservative Christian organization, has offered pro-bono legal counsel to defend the bill at no charge to taxpayers, according to Rep. Lee Qualm, the Republican majority leader of the South Dakota House, who read a letter from the organization at Wednesday’s hearing.

On Friday, South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said she has “concerns” about the bill. Noem has made economic growth a priority for her administration. She said she will “aggressively” recruit businesses to relocate to the state.

“When you take public policy and try to fill parenting gaps with more government, you have to be very careful about the precedent you’re setting,” Noem said in a statement to reporters.

On Tuesday, a South Dakota state senator filed two other bills regarding transgender youth. One would require a counselor, psychologist or social worker employed by a South Dakota school to notify parents if a student is “articulating feelings of gender dysphoria” or interest in self-injury. The other would allow a parent to refuse consent for any health care service to a minor child if the parent believes it would “induce, confirm, or promote” the child’s transgender identity. Neither bill has been scheduled for a hearing.

South Dakota is seen as a laboratory for testing divisive social issues because Republicans hold a supermajority in the legislature. It also was one of the first states to pass a law restricting transgender students’ bathroom use. That 2016 law was vetoed by the governor, but it helped build momentum for a flurry of “bathroom bills” across the country.

Gayle Ruzicka, president of the Utah Eagle Forum, which describes itself as a “conservative pro-family-pro-life” group said controversy over South Dakota’s bill banning gender-changing treatments for youth has not stopped lawmakers from supporting similar bills across the country.

“We are all going forward,” Ruzicka said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of legislatures and they are gung-ho and ready. It’s tragic that it’s legal anywhere to mutilate the children. I don’t care whether you are a Democrat, Libertarian or Republican — you should all be voting to stop the mutilation of children. The government is allowed to stop kids from smoking and drinking.”

But the issue has proven more complex in Utah after the leader of the bill, State Rep. Brad Daw’s (R) sister, Christy Florence, begged her brother to reconsider his stance in an opinion piece published in the Salt Lake Tribune. She is married to a transgender man and has a transgender daughter.

“I have sat with families of transgender youth and heard their stories. I have sat with transgender youth themselves and listened to their struggles, and I have held them while they cried. I have sat with grieving parents as they struggle to obtain the life-saving care their kids need in order to start transition; but are met with insurmountable obstacles,” she wrote. “I have educated myself over the years so that I may better serve the community and help others with their journey.”

Daw said in an interview that he was asked to sponsor the bill by the Utah Eagle Forum, but after talking to transgender advocates realized he doesn’t know a lot about the issue and its “a lot more complex than I would have believed.”

In South Dakota, business leaders have openly disagreed with Republicans about the bill.

David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the organization has heard from a “number of our members who made it clear that national businesses — large banks for example — who do business here told me ‘we believe in inclusiveness, we value all people,” Owen said in an interview. “When South Dakota considers draconian rules that affect a limited number of people, we run the risk of triggering economic consequences that include the loss of conventions, tournaments, top-level entertainment and business investment from outside industries.”

The chamber described the bill as government overreach because it would give the state government power to regulate the relationship between families with transgender young people and their professional medical and psychological providers.

South Dakota Democrat Rep. Ray Ring said in a phone interview he planned to vote against the bill after receiving more than 75 emails and calls from constituents, who oppose the bill by more than 3-1. Ring said he was “pro-life” and felt voting against it was also a move “to support life.”

“As I understand it, puberty blockers take some of the anxiety out of life and transgender teens are less likely to commit suicide when they take them,” he said referring to research that found that transgender youth have a much greater risk of suicide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But if they have access to a puberty blocker, their chances of suicide and depression issues decline, a new study published in the medical journal Pediatrics found.