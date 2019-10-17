She was rushed to a hospital and the fetus was delivered by cesarean section but was dead. An autopsy found that the bullet hit Melanie Pettibone in the thigh and traveled to her uterus.

Police initially arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Pettibone for negligently discharging the gun, but on Wednesday he was charged with manslaughter. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney.

Police say Pettibone admitted he was distracted by a football game on TV.

