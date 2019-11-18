An affidavit accused Erickson of promising returns of up to 150% while spending the money on personal expenses for Maria Butina, his former girlfriend. Butina was deported this year after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda.
The allegations against Erickson involved a variety of schemes that appeared unrelated to Butina’s case.
