The campaign’s motto — “Meth. We’re on it” — is superimposed over the state outline.

One Twitter user posted: “Surprising anti-meth campaign in South Dakota. With the theme ‘Meth. I’m on it,’ what could go wrong?”

Noem says South Dakota’s meth problem is “growing at an alarming rate.”

The Argus Leader reports a Minneapolis marketing agency created the campaign. South Dakota’s Department of Social Services paid the agency nearly $449,000 this fall, according to the state’s finances website.

