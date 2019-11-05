The Highway Patrol said a delivery van struck Jeon’s bicycle. No charges have been filed and the wreck is still under investigation.

Cola Town Bike Collective President Scott Nuelken told The State newspaper that Jeon arrived in New York in October and hoped to arrive in Los Angeles on his bicycle in January.

Nuelken says he planned to let Jeon spend Monday night in his home. Jeon was arranging places to stay through a cycling website.

