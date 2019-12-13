South Sudan’s government had pledged $100 million to help fund the peace process, and the $40 million is part of that.
The international community has been pressing the rival sides to form a coalition government as a crucial part of the peace deal signed last year. A November deadline to form that government was extended to February.
The civil war killed close to 400,000 people.
