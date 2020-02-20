Opposition leader Riek Machar said in Juba he and President Salva Kiir agreed that after the government’s formation they will resolve remaining outstanding issues. He said he is confident they will address them all.

Kiir said the new government will be formed on Saturday, the president added, saying these changes are for the sake of peace to prevail. He said he would appoint Machar as his first vice president, or top deputy, on Friday.

The president also said security arrangements, one key issue, will be resolved after the government’s formation. He added that the protection of Machar and others from the opposition will be under his responsibility.

And he called on the more than 2 million people who fled South Sudan during the conflict to finally come home.