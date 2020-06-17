South Sudan’s civil war killed nearly 400,000 people and the latest peace deal was signed in 2018. Kiir and Machar formed a national unity government in February. Further implementation of the peace agreement has been slow, and more steps remain.
But the new statement says the interim transitional government will nominate the governors for six states, the main opposition will nominate governors for three others and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance will nominate the governor of Jonglei state.
Western Bahr El Ghazal, Western Equatoria and Upper Nile states, whose governors will be nominated by the main opposition, have large numbers of former rebel fighters. They are now being combined with government troops.
The composition of the executive and legislature in the states “shall be discussed and agreed at a later date,” the new statement says.
