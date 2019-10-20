The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Craft, said the council was “disappointed” by Machar’s warning that a year-old ceasefire could collapse.
South Sudan government spokesman Michael Makuei says the Security Council wants the Nov. 12 deadline met.
The previous attempt at Kiir and Machar sharing power ended in renewed fighting and Machar fleeing the country on foot in 2016.
